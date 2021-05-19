CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Trading Up 1.1%

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.45 and last traded at $74.45. Approximately 823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 755,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.
The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
About CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
