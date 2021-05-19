Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

Shares of Cyren stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Cyren has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Cyren alerts:

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.