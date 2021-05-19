Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.
Shares of Cyren stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Cyren has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Cyren
