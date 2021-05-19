CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $98.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. CVS Health traded as high as $87.44 and last traded at $87.11, with a volume of 181615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

