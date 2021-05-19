CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of CVS opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $88.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

