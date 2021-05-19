CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $52.97

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.97, but opened at $54.75. CVR Partners shares last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 129 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $611.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.