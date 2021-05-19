Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

CUTR stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Cutera by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

