Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White Sells 63,801 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at $150,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

