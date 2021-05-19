Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.100-7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

CW traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,576. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

