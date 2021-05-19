CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 30,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,276,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

CURI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

