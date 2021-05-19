Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.77 billion-$24.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.20 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins has a one year low of $154.67 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

