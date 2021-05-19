Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,003,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 254,537 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

