Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -665.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

