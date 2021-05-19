Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 46.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 407,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,041. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

