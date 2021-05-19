Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 14,945 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 112,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

