Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 153.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $39.29 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

