Cube (AUTO) Market Cap Reaches $5.22 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Cube has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Cube coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cube has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $777.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00076831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.95 or 0.01167058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00101594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054719 BTC.

Cube Profile

AUTO is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Cube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

