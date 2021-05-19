CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,681 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 44.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in CSX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,942,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,341,000 after buying an additional 234,001 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.76. 58,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.00. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

