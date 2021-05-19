CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1,560.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 254,937 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 1.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $26,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.78. 62,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,961. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

