CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Down 54.7% Over Last Week

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 23% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $742,477.25 and $171,213.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 54.7% against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,369,654 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

