CryptoFlow Market Cap Reaches $279,928.19 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $279,928.19 and approximately $1,719.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00320774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00179731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.29 or 0.01054701 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033142 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.