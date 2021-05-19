CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $230.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.85.

CRWD stock opened at $196.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.18. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.95 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,032,731. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

