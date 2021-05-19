CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 257.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $52,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,032,731. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD opened at $196.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of -409.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.57 and a 200-day moving average of $195.18. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.85.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

