Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/10/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$17.75.

4/21/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.25 to C$16.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.04. 91,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,111. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

