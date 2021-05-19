Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as high as C$1.17. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 479,705 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$42.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$77,506.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$41,069.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,467 shares of company stock valued at $232,406.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

