Crescent Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,049 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,205% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 215.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,940,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $13,779,000. Omni Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 18.8% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,132,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 178,995 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,240,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 52.5% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,000,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,440 shares during the last quarter.

Crescent Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Crescent Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

