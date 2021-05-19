Credit Suisse Group Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $45.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

GDRX stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $412,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 494.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

