Credit Suisse Group Lowers American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $17.50

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s previous close.

AMWL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of AMWL opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock worth $10,457,404.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in American Well by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

