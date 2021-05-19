Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC stock opened at $428.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.78.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

