Cranswick (LON:CWK) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWK. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 4,000 ($52.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,713.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,549.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

In other news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total transaction of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Insiders have sold a total of 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 in the last quarter.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

