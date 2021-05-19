Craig Hallum Cuts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

