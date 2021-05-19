Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 5,251,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 814,078 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 236.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 733,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 515,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.