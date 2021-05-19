Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. 3,329,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.07.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

