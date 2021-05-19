Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce sales of $465.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.16 million and the highest is $532.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after buying an additional 241,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 63,295 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

