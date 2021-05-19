Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

CSOD traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 616,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,397. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,395. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 489,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $4,400,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $6,166,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

