Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Friday, May 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOS. CIBC raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$34.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$927.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$14.52 and a 12-month high of C$43.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.92.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.68 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

In other news, Director Mary Matthews purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$73,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 168,892 shares in the company, valued at C$6,586,788. Insiders bought a total of 8,290 shares of company stock valued at $316,497 in the last 90 days.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.