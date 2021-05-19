Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITP. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.33.

TSE ITP opened at C$29.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.29. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$11.02 and a 1 year high of C$32.88.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

