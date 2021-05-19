Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 317,351 shares.The stock last traded at $45.34 and had previously closed at $45.08.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.
The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 547,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at $30,704,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.
