Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) to Issue Dividend of $1.30

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.2975 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Corbion stock opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.21. Corbion has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corbion in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

