Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $1,777,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.4% during the first quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $814.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $816.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $772.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $530.60 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

