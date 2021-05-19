Contrasting Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) & Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 7.64% 3.92% 0.31% Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45%

19.5% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $28.64 million 2.71 $2.19 million N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.94 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Risk and Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats Magyar Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans. In addition, it provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey; and a loan product office located in Keyport, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; online cash management services; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. As of February 25, 2021, the company operated through a network of four full-service community bank branches, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

