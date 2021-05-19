CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading 5% Lower This Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $6.93 million and $104,621.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,535,056 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

