ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.17 Per Share

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.17 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $2.91. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of GLO opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 139.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 202.94. ContourGlobal has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,475.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
ContourGlobal Company Profile
