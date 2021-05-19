ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.17 Per Share

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.17 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $2.91. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GLO opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 139.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 202.94. ContourGlobal has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,475.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ContourGlobal Company Profile

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

