Content Neutrality Network Hits Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $415,684.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00080597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00017905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.50 or 0.01296361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.56 or 0.10604800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00059022 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

