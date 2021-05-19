Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce sales of $62.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.15 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $67.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $248.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $243.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $267.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

CPSS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,139. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

