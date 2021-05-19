Consolidated Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.4% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.03. The company has a market cap of $491.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $165.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.