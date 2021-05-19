Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 98,839 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,839 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.49% of Simulations Plus worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,838,160. 24.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.