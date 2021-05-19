Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.12% of Tronox worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tronox by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $15,968,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Tronox stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,901 shares of company stock worth $1,964,852. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

