Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.16% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $48,851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,006,140 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

