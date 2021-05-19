Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 30.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 78,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,099,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,211.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,381.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,197.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

