Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 499.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,775 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,444 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 306,615 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $55,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after buying an additional 350,104 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

